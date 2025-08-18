Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $128,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,636.51. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,783.30. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $121.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.09.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $731.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.