Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) CEO Sells $2,852,190.00 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.29, for a total transaction of $2,852,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,634 shares in the company, valued at $40,095,049.86. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $260.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.40 and its 200-day moving average is $239.81. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.95 and a 52-week high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

Several research firms have commented on BR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

