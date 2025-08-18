Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,288,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 600,633 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $7,771,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 469,733 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $7,259,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,464,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,088,000 after purchasing an additional 410,767 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of BNL stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $19.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

