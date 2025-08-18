Brokerages Set Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) PT at $43.65

Shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.6471.

Several research firms have issued reports on AR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.64. Antero Resources has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 133.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,743,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $151,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,538 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $60,980,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 44.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,829,263 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $414,628,000 after buying an additional 1,274,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,525,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

