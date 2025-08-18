Brokerages Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Target Price at $223.25

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Citigroup raised shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,261,000 after purchasing an additional 219,474 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AutoNation by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,964,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,749,000 after acquiring an additional 149,959 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,172,000 after acquiring an additional 488,904 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,662,000 after acquiring an additional 426,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,085,000 after acquiring an additional 139,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $206.10 on Friday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $217.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

