Brokerages Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Target Price at $223.25

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.25.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Citigroup raised shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AutoNation Price Performance
AutoNation stock opened at $206.10 on Friday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $217.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AutoNation
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.