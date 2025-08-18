Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Target Price at C$33.14

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABX shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st.

ABX opened at C$33.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$21.73 and a 1 year high of C$33.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

