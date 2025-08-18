Brokerages Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price at $435.11

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $435.1071.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $448.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,637,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,904,000 after buying an additional 122,423 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,711,000 after buying an additional 94,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,613,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,964,000 after buying an additional 921,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $423.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.77 and a beta of 0.96. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $254.43 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.73.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

