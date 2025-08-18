Brokerages Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price at $435.11

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $435.1071.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $448.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,637,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,904,000 after buying an additional 122,423 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,711,000 after buying an additional 94,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,613,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,964,000 after buying an additional 921,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 2.2%

CyberArk Software stock opened at $423.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.77 and a beta of 0.96. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $254.43 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.73.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Analyst Recommendations for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

