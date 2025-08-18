Brokerages Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Price Target at $190.68

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.6842.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

DLR opened at $166.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.08%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

