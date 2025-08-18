Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Target Price at $14.29

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.2917.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jones Trading raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 46.78 and a current ratio of 46.78. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.48 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 89.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 814.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 134.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 93.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

