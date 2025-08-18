Brokerages Set Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) PT at $31.00

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 450.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $759,623,000 after buying an additional 24,506,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $109,379,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 85.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,490,000 after buying an additional 3,969,759 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Halliburton by 762.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,265,132 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $66,543,000 after buying an additional 2,886,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $72,637,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

