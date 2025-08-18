Brokerages Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Target Price at $32.00

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

NYSE:HIW opened at $29.30 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $6,565,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 248,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

