Brokerages Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) PT at $47.92

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.9231.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on IAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on IAC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 282.2% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 1,422.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of IAC by 426.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of IAC by 118.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 219.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.23. IAC has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $55.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $2.87. The business had revenue of $586.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.38 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. IAC’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

