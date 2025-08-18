Brokerages Set Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Target Price at $476.29

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $476.2857.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $393.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $345.23 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In other news, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total value of $717,982.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,389 shares in the company, valued at $45,337,979.58. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,835,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,830,015.72. The trade was a 1.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 53,469.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 553,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 552,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at about $93,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 94.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,613,000 after buying an additional 180,055 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3,650.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 180,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,573,000 after acquiring an additional 176,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 676.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,243,000 after acquiring an additional 148,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

