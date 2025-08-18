Brokerages Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT at $114.80

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.80.

Several research firms have commented on PNFP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th.

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $89,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 105,050 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,136.50. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas C. Farnsworth III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.94 per share, with a total value of $84,940.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 28,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,848.38. This trade represents a 3.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,079. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.73%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

