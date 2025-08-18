Brokerages Set Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS) Price Target at $22.70

Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 55,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $950,252.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 601,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,259,923.50. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 447.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

