Brokerages Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Target Price at $28.80

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. Wall Street Zen cut Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Steven Madden Stock Up 1.0%

SHOO opened at $27.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. Steven Madden has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $556.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,455,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,907,000 after acquiring an additional 332,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 201,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 77,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

