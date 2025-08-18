Brokerages Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) PT at $9.76

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.7639.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDOC

Teladoc Health Stock Up 2.9%

TDOC opened at $7.51 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $39,842.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 69,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,642.78. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos Nueno sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $27,151.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,044.70. This trade represents a 18.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,656 shares of company stock worth $128,189. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 154,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 397,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 131,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.