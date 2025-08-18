Brokerages Set The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Price Target at $284.88

Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.8824.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $795,324.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,387.48. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $4,153,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,832,701.76. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,313 shares of company stock worth $28,349,549 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive stock opened at $247.02 on Friday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $228.54 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $144.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

