Brokerages Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Price Target at $62.30

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $60.15 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.39 per share, for a total transaction of $87,585.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 427,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,980,468.19. This trade represents a 0.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 124,454 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $7,785,842.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 118,718 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,998.08. The trade was a 51.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,174 shares of company stock worth $19,765,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 251.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

