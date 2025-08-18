Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) PT at $72.90

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.40.

A number of research firms have commented on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

Get Ventas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $11,001,264.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,271.04. The trade was a 49.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $967,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $75,157,592. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,932 shares of company stock valued at $24,716,734 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 1,334.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.