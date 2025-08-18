Brokerages Set WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Price Target at $106.40

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,113.57. This trade represents a 40.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total value of $1,023,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,399.84. This trade represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,603 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,377 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $403,372,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12,777.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,872,000 after buying an additional 1,819,782 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3,815.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,471,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,342,000 after buying an additional 1,433,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,727,000 after buying an additional 1,349,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,945,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,162,348,000 after buying an additional 816,243 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC opened at $107.39 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $89.18 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.61 and a 200-day moving average of $106.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.39%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

