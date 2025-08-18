Brokerages Set Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK) PT at $92.29

Shares of Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.2857.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Westlake from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Get Westlake alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WLK

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Westlake Stock Down 1.7%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,024,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,883,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 369.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.87. Westlake has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $153.34.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Westlake had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is -396.23%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.