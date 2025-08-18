Brokers Offer Predictions for Integra Resources Q3 Earnings

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday.

Integra Resources Trading Up 6.5%

NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $302.51 million, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 96,060 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,566,000. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

