Brokers Set Expectations for Aura Minerals FY2025 Earnings

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Aura Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aura Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aura Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Aura Minerals Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of TSE ORA opened at C$39.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 0.59. Aura Minerals has a 52 week low of C$12.69 and a 52 week high of C$39.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.12.

Insider Activity at Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Cuts Dividend

In other news, insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.27 per share, with a total value of C$520,904.00. Company insiders own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.83%.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Paua -Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and the Gold Road mine in the United States.

