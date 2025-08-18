Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BIPC opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. Brookfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $45.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,522,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,293,000 after purchasing an additional 375,586 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,194,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,624,000 after purchasing an additional 85,121 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $107,741,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,258,000 after purchasing an additional 44,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,797,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,054,000 after purchasing an additional 171,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

