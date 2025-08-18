BTIG Research Upgrades PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to Buy

BTIG Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

PAR Technology Price Performance

PAR Technology stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.70.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. PAR Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PAR Technology

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $69,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,964.80. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 8,631.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 30.6% during the first quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 326,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 76,494 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth about $267,000.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

