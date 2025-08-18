Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Buckle were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Buckle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Buckle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Buckle by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.28 million. Buckle had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 43.13%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Buckle from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $890,114.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,655,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,034,478.08. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Shada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $498,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,943.68. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

