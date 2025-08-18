Bunzl’s (BNZL) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($29.83) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,125 ($42.38).
In other Bunzl news, insider Peter Ventress purchased 4,289 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($31.45) per share, with a total value of £99,461.91 ($134,881.90). Also, insider Richard Howes acquired 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,219 ($30.09) per share, with a total value of £99,211.49 ($134,542.30). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,132 shares of company stock worth $34,939,160. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
