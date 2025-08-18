BXP (NYSE:BXP) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

BXP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BXP from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BXP from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BXP from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of BXP in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BXP from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

NYSE:BXP opened at $65.44 on Friday. BXP has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2,182.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. BXP had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $868.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BXP will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BXP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in BXP by 12.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BXP by 3.1% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BXP by 3.4% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in BXP by 7.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

