C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp restated a “mixed” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AI

C3.ai Trading Down 0.6%

AI stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.98.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. C3.ai’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 36,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,014,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,074.88. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 601,498 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $15,049,479.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,816,802 shares in the company, valued at $95,496,386.04. This trade represents a 13.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,257,074 shares of company stock valued at $53,260,950. Insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $3,942,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.