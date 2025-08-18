Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) CEO Sells $9,072,486.08 in Stock

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $9,072,486.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 361,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,661,147.04. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cabot Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $78.20 on Monday. Cabot Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.40 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.05.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cabot by 95.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 409.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 55.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

