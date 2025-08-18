CAE Inc $CAE Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CAE were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,917,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313,165 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 23,994,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $606,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,904 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,771,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,741,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Browning West LP acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CAE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, July 7th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, May 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

CAE Stock Down 2.0%

CAE stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. CAE Inc has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $806.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

