CAE Inc $CAE Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CAE were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in CAE by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,917,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313,165 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 23,994,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $606,697,000 after buying an additional 1,702,904 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,771,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,741,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462,455 shares during the period. Finally, Browning West LP acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAE opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86. CAE Inc has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $806.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CAE Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAE. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CAE in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

