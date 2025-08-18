CAE Inc $CAE Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,363,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $303,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 203,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 45,196 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CAE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CAE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,574,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,703,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CAE by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. CAE Inc has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $806.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

