Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAN. Northland Capmk raised Canaan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of CAN opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Canaan has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $287.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 77.01% and a negative return on equity of 96.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Canaan will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canaan declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,689,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

