Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$99.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$96.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$94.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$99.46.

TSE CM opened at C$101.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$70.71 and a one year high of C$102.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$90.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 47.55%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Shawn Beber sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.61, for a total value of C$298,126.51. Also, Senior Officer Hratch Dikran Panossian sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.96, for a total transaction of C$855,240.38. Insiders sold 105,837 shares of company stock worth $9,903,590 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

