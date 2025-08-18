Cango Inc. Sponsored ADR $CANG Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cango Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CANG – Free Report) by 102.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,240 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cango were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Cango during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cango in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cango in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cango in the fourth quarter valued at $5,895,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cango in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cango alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cango in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Cango Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CANG opened at $4.82 on Monday. Cango Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $500.22 million, a P/E ratio of -240.88 and a beta of 0.74.

About Cango

(Free Report)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cango Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.