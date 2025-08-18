Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Price

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ FY2026 earnings at $9.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.84.

Shares of AMAT opened at $161.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,920,984 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,125,265,000 after purchasing an additional 391,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,026,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,836,807,000 after buying an additional 407,282 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 72.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,564,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,483,183,000 after buying an additional 5,700,349 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,230,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,663,780,000 after buying an additional 1,602,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,936,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,635,992,000 after buying an additional 1,075,525 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

