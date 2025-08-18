CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.1250.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARG. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

CARG stock opened at $32.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 5,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $164,567.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 107,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,809.59. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 6,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 92,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,245. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,397 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 661.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

