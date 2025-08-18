Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of CRBU opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.55. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,800.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 475.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,563 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 859.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

