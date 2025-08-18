Carmel Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 52.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,076 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,395,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $13,603,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,998,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,418,050.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

