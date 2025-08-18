Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CASS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cass Information Systems from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $42.66 on Monday. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $47.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52. The company has a market cap of $563.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.34). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

