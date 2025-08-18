Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,594 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $20.23 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $42,272.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,360.02. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.