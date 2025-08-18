CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CBIZ by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBZ stock opened at $62.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.92. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Rodney A. Young purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.43 per share, with a total value of $124,860.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,793.30. This represents a 31.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

