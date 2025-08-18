Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of CLBT opened at $15.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.27. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 34.56%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 96,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 36,402 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,558,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 731,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 223,941 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 102,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

