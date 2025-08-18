Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Cemtrex Stock Performance
Shares of CETX stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 458.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cemtrex
Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges.
