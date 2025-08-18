Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNTA. Oppenheimer started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $18.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.11. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 8,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $126,744.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 208,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,322.49. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $875,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,590.64. The trade was a 19.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,064. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 54,482 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,509.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 61,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 57,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $471,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

