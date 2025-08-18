Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 398 Shares of Loews Corporation $L

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Loews were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its position in Loews by 805.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Loews by 387.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of L opened at $95.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Loews Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.16 and a 1-year high of $96.10.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

