Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. $HBI

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,951,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,909,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,245,000 after purchasing an additional 171,918 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,571,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,149,000 after purchasing an additional 287,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hanesbrands by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,171,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,960,000 after purchasing an additional 524,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,793,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 684,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBI. Wall Street Zen raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:HBI opened at $6.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 226.31% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $991.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

