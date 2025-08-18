Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 2,327 Shares of Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Getty Realty were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Getty Realty by 468.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GTY. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $28.18 on Monday. Getty Realty Corporation has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 31.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 163.48%.

Getty Realty Profile

